Singer Wang Leehom gets inoculated against Covid-19 in US

SINGAPORE - American-Taiwanese singer Wang Leehom has piqued the curiosity of his fans over his whereabouts due to a recent post on social media.

On Friday (June 11), Wang, 45, posted a photo of him receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at a place which looked like a supermarket, and added that he had been "jabbed".

Several fans speculated that he did not take the shot in Taiwan or China as there were what looked like American products on the shelves behind him.

Others wondered if he had taken the vaccine in the United States due to his American citizenship.

His agent confirmed to the Taiwanese media that he is currently in the US and has taken the drug, without specifying the brand.

It turned out that Wang will be going to Idaho in July to take part in the Sun Valley Conference, an annual media finance gathering. Its organisers had requested that participants get vaccines which are recognised internationally.

While Wang wore a face mask in the photo, it did not cover his thick beard, which recently made headlines as it diverges from his clean-cut image.

His wife Li Jinglei liked the photo, despite recent rumours that their marriage was on the rocks due to zero interaction between them on social media in the past two years.