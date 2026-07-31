Singer Wang Leehom releases charity single Hope for Singapore’s Epworth Community Services

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Singer Wang Leehom says the song honours the resilience of children, at-risk youths, and families.

SINGAPORE - Singer Wang Leehom has released a new English-language charity single titled Hope to support Singapore charity Epworth Community Services.

The four-minute pop ballad, which is available on streaming platforms, marks the first time a Mandopop star has released an English song for a local social service agency.

Hope made its debut at Epworth’s “Where Hope Blooms” fundraising gala dinner held at One Farrer Hotel on July 31.

Funds raised from the event will support Epworth’s initiatives in trauma care, early intervention and youth development for vulnerable children, at-risk youths and families across all backgrounds.

“Music has a way of reaching people across every circumstance and experience,” the US-born 50-year-old said in a statement. “With this song about hope, I want to honour the resilience of the children, at-risk youths and families that Epworth walks alongside every day.

“If the song helps even one of them believe more in their future, it will have done its work. Everyone deserves the chance not just to hope, but to thrive."

Hope was co-written, produced and arranged by Singaporean music producer and director Goh Kheng Long, who has collaborated with other Mandopop stars such as Jacky Cheung, A-mei, JJ Lin and David Tao.

Goh and Wang have worked together for over three decades, dating back to the Wang’s 1995 debut album Love Rival Beethoven. Goh also served as volunteer music director for Epworth’s past three fundraising gala dinners.

“I am honoured to collaborate with my friend Leehom to raise awareness for Epworth’s work in promoting the mental wellbeing of children and youths,” Goh said in a statement. “I hope this song encourages children and youths who are facing difficult life challenges to not give up, there is always hope.”

Wang Leehom (left) worked on the song with Singaporean music producer and music director Goh Kheng Long (right). PHOTO: EPWORTH COMMUNITY SERVICES

Established in 1998, Epworth Community Services has served more than 40,000 individuals and received the Charity Transparency Award in 2023 and 2024.

Epworth’s Centre for Positive Recovery was one of main recipients of the 2026 President’s Challenge for its “Bold Horizon” youth mental health initiative. The charity’s work addresses growing local needs, as statistical data indicates that one in three youths in Singapore experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety, while one in six display aggressive or rule-breaking behavio u rs.