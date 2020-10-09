Singer Stefanie Sun responds to alleged sighting of her on high-speed train in China

SINGAPORE - A netizen in China claimed earlier this week to have seen Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun on a high-speed train in the country.

A photo of the alleged sighting was posted on social media, of a woman wearing a face mask and dozing off on the train.

However, the 42-year-old Mandopop queen took to Weibo on Thursday (Oct 8) to clarify in Chinese: "I really didn't take the high-speed rail."

Sun, who celebrates her 20th year in show business this year, decided to recreate the scene.

In the photo she posted on Weibo, she is seen wearing a black shirt and face mask, and looked to be dozing off as well. There was also a man with a backpack sitting with his back to her and a woman in front of her using a mobile phone.

Last Thursday, Sun posted rare photos of her children to mark Mid-Autumn Festival. Sun has a son, who turns eight later this month, and a two-year-old daughter with her Dutch-Indonesian husband Nadim van der Ros.