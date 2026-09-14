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Singer-songwriters Dick Lee and JJ Lin inducted into inaugural Hall of Fame at Compass Awards

Dick Lee (left) and JJ Lin were inaugural winners of the Hall of Fame Award for songs that have won in the same category three times.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown singer-songwriters Dick Lee and JJ Lin were the big winners at the 29th Composers and Authors Society of Singapore (Compass) Awards Presentation 2026, held at Sands Grand Ballroom, Marina Bay Sands on Sept 13.

Many of the prizes at the annual show were awarded based on song royalty earnings.

Lee and Lin were the inaugural winners of a new accolade, the Hall of Fame Award, given to the composers and writers of songs that have won in the same category three times. Inducted tracks are not eligible for future wins in the same category.

Lee won for Home, the beloved National Day Parade (NDP) theme song of 1998 and 2004, while Lin won for Ke Xi Mei Ru Guo (If Only) from his 2014 album Genesis.

Lee also picked up another prize, (Evergreen) Top Local English Pop Song, for Home. The royalty-based prize recognises English songs released 15 years ago or earlier.

Lin won three other royalty-based prizes – Top Local Chinese Pop Song for Ke Xi Mei Ru Guo, Top Local Songwriter of the Year and Top Local Artiste of the Year.

Both of them did not attend the awards show, but delivered their thank-you speeches via pre-recorded videos.

Lee, 70, described the Hall of Fame award as “an incredible honour”. “The song Home was written as a kind of love letter to my country when I was away, and I was feeling homesick, and I never ever dreamed that it would still be sung like this.

“I’m very, very touched that Singaporeans have embraced this song, (it is) something I never expected.”

Lin, 45, said in his video: “To me, the Hall of Fame represents more than just an award. It celebrates songs that are resonating with people and carve their place in our music history, while paving a way for new songs and creators to be recognised in the years to come.

“I’m grateful to be part of this chapter with Compass, and may we all continue to make music that challenges us to dream bigger and go beyond.”

The trio who composed and wrote the 2024 NDP theme song Not Alone – Benjamin Kheng, Evan Low and Bang Wenfu – won royalty-based prize Top Local English Pop Song for English songs released within the last 14 years.

Rapper-producer Alyph picked up royalty-based prize Top Local Malay Pop Song for Mimpi (Dream), his 2019 collaboration with Malaysian hip-hop group K-Clique.

Other winners of the royalty-based prizes include Kheng, who won Top Young Local Artiste of the Year and singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu, who picked up Young Local Songwriter of the Year.

Four home-grown acts received the Artistic Excellence Award, given to those who excelled in their fields: jazz singer Alemay Fernandez, pop/R&B singer Dru Chen, Singapore Armed Forces Central Band’s director of music Ignatius Wang and singer-songwriter and theatre practitioner Weish.

Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s conductor emeritus Yeh Tsung received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his long and continuous contribution to the development and nurturing of local music talent, while veteran writer and former The Straits Times music journalist Kannan Chandran received the Patron of Music Award, given to individuals who have a long history of championing Singapore music.

Singapore’s first nominee at the Grammy awards, Arun Shenoy, whose fusion-flamenco album Rumbadoodle was nominated for Best Pop Instrumental Album in 2013, won the Wings of Excellence Award, which is for home-grown artistes whose works have made an international impact.