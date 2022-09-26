Singer-songwriter JJ Lin wins Top Local Chinese and English Pop Songs at Compass Awards

SINGAPORE - Singaporean superstar JJ Lin attended the Compass Awards Presentation ceremony on Sunday, where he won awards for both the Top Local Chinese Pop Song, for If Only, and the Top Local English Pop Song, for As I Believe. The melody was composed by Lin, while its lyrics were written by Dick Lee.

Lin, 41, was also named the Top Local Songwriter Of The Year, an honour for the local composer who had the highest royalty earnings for the year in review; as well as the Top Local Artiste Of The Year, awarded based on the total amount of performing royalties generated from all songs performed by an artiste for the year in review.

In addition, Lin also clinched the Wings Of Excellence Award, given to an individual who has achieved outstanding performance internationally. Out of the 15 categories presented, Lin won in five.

In an Instagram Story, he wrote: “Super honoured and grateful.”

Lyricst Yusnor Ef and songwriter Kassim Masdor received the Lifetime Achievement Award, given to nationally renowned individuals who are outstanding musicians and have also made continuous contributions to the development and nurturing of local music talent. Kassim, who died in 2014, received the award posthumously. Both him and Yusnor are also behind the number Aku Dia Dan Lagu, which won Top Local Malay Pop Song award.

Singer-songwriter Tay Kewei clinched the Young Artiste Of The Year prize and also performed during the ceremony. She thanked her management, Cross Ratio Entertainment, as well as her parents, who were there to give their support.