Singer slams reality show for changing his lyrics

Taiwanese singer Cheng Chih-hua has criticised changes to the lyrics of his song Star Lighting (1992), which was performed on Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves.

In the latest episode of the show last Friday, Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang performed Star Lighting with singers Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung of Cantopop duo Twins, and Chinese actresses Wu Jinyan and Crystal Zhang.

Cheng's original song featured these lyrics: "The sky now is a piece of dirty sky/The stars in the civilised sky can no longer been seen."

However, when performed by the five celebrities, the lyrics were changed to: "The sky now is sunny/The stars in the civilised sky are always visible."

Cheng, 60, wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday: "I am shocked, furious and regret that the lyrics in my classic song Star Lighting have been changed indiscriminately."

Several netizens agreed with him, and some of them said the organisers should use another song if they did not agree with the lyrics.

Mr Hu Xijin, the retired editor-in-chief of China's nationalist Global Times tabloid, also weighed in on the saga.

He wrote on Weibo on Monday: "I do not agree with such changes and feel that they were unnecessary if they were done due to 'political correctness'. Political correctness should include respecting history, seeking truth and tolerating different literary and artistic expressions."

He had also expressed support for Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung in another episode.

Cheung, who is known as the God of Songs, was criticised by Chinese netizens recently after he used the phrase "Jia you, Hong Kong" in a video he recorded marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule.

"Jia you" means "keep going" in Chinese, but it was also a rallying cry among demonstrators during the Hong Kong protests in 2019.