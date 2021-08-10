Singer Siti Sarah dies of Covid-19 three days after giving birth

Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raissuddin died of Covid-19 yesterday morning, three days after delivering her fourth child. She was 36.

Her husband, comedian Shuib Sepahtu, 36, posted on Instagram: "5.15 in the morning, 9 August. My angel of heaven has gone forever. Do recite Al-Fatihah for her."

Siti Sarah was hospitalised last Wednesday after experiencing severe coughing and decreasing oxygen levels. She was put in an induced coma that same day and underwent an emergency caesarean section two days later to save her baby, a boy she named Ayash Affan.

According to Malaysian newspaper The Star, the singer, her husband and their three children - aged between six and 10 - had tested positive for the virus on July 25. They had reportedly caught it from a domestic helper of the family.

Known for ballads such as Kesetiaan and Semakin, the singer was still active on Instagram last week, looking healthy as she shared recipes and make-up tips.

On Aug 1 and July 26, she uploaded videos of her family being tested for Covid-19. She wrote in her posts that it had been difficult to watch her children crying as they took the tests, and that she was worried about them and her then-unborn son.