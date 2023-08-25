Singer Shazza is Singapore’s first Malay artiste on New York’s Times Square billboard

SINGAPORE – Rising singer-songwriter Shazza is Singapore’s first Malay artiste to be featured on a billboard at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

She is part of Spotify’s Equal campaign, which went live on Thursday for 24 hours. The initiative, which was launched on International Women’s Day in March 2021, aims to highlight women on the digital music, podcast and video platform and foster equality in the music industry.

The 15-second advertisement on the large outdoor screen – which features a photo of Shazza donning a black hijab and a colourful, butterfly-motif top – was played periodically. It also features two other musicians – Canadian rapper Michie Mee and Polish pop singer-songwriter Nita.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Shazza expressed her gratitude to local music label Cross Ratio Entertainment, her family, friends and fans who have supported her journey.

The 22-year-old also thanked Spotify for uplifting women and giving her the opportunity to be an Equal ambassador, calling it a huge honour.

Shazza, whose real name is Shareefa Aminah, wrote: “I keep having to remind myself that this is real... I’m pinching myself. This is a super special milestone for me.

“I want to say thank you to anyone who has given my music and my art the time of day – you have played a huge role in giving me the chance to chase my dreams and get this far. Thank you for giving immeasurable meaning to my songs.”

Shazza launched her debut album Chapter One in July, and will hold an album showcase on Sept 2 at the Esplanade Recital Studio. Her first ticketed performance will feature an 11-piece band, two special guests and a 20-track set list of old, new and unreleased songs.

Other Singaporean female singers have also appeared on a Times Square billboard. Tanya Chua and Jasmine Sokko were part of Spotify’s Equal campaign in 2021, while Stefanie Sun appeared in the campaign in 2022. In addition, Sun’s fans took out a four-day advertisement at the location to celebrate her 40th birthday in 2018.