Singer Sezairi is the most viewed artiste in Singapore on TikTok for 2022

SINGAPORE – Singer-songwriter Sezairi, who goes by @sadboysezzles on TikTok, is the most viewed artiste in Singapore on the social media platform for 2022.

The 35-year-old Singaporean has more than 31,000 followers and some of his videos have millions of views, such as the one revealing the artwork on his new album, Violets Aren’t Blue, in July. It had 4.2 million views.

The hashtag #sezairirestlesslove for his song Restless Love from the album has 31.1 million views.