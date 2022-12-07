Singer Sezairi is the most viewed artiste in Singapore on TikTok for 2022

Singer-songwriter Sezairi Sezali performing at the National Day Parade last year. PHOTO: ST FILE
Suzanne Sng
Updated
29 min ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE – Singer-songwriter Sezairi, who goes by @sadboysezzles on TikTok, is the most viewed artiste in Singapore on the social media platform for 2022.

The 35-year-old Singaporean has more than 31,000 followers and some of his videos have millions of views, such as the one revealing the artwork on his new album, Violets Aren’t Blue, in July. It had 4.2 million views.

The hashtag #sezairirestlesslove for his song Restless Love from the album has 31.1 million views.

TikTok revealed its Year On TikTok lists on Wednesday, with popular Singaporean content creators and influencers making the cut.

Content creator Annette Lee (@annetteandafish) was a hot favourite on TikTok’s For You list, topping it with a video of her impersonating an auntie and saying the names of people with a Hokkien accent.

The clip had a whopping 1.6 million views and spawned a whole series of Lee, 30, mouthing names such as Jeremy and Sarah, as well as places in Singapore such as Marina Bay Sands and National Gallery Singapore.

@annetteandafish

Reply to @annetteandafish ok auntie decided to make part 2 saying your ✨NAMES✨ 😌

♬ original sound - Annette Lee - Annette Lee

Influencer Naomi Neo (@naomineo) was the top Breakthrough Star. The 26-year-old’s 1.7 million followers lap up her clips on family life with her son Kyzo, four, and daughter Zyla, one.

These include videos of her son enjoying his first omakase dining experience and trying on a homemade Optimus Prime costume.

@naomineo

Apologised with tears already 😭 #ghostprank #fyp

♬ suara kuntilanak - solehudin1294

With food being a national obsession in Singapore, the hashtag #SGfoodie got a special mention in the annual round-up, with @thepantryboy, @tehbings and @shawnlimzr topping the list with their yummy videos.

More On This Topic
Nic Kaufmann on life as a TikTok star with more than 20 million followers
Social-savvy baby boomers show TikTok, Instagram are also for the young at heart

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top