Singer Rainie Yang first to wish husband, singer Li Ronghao, happy birthday for 9th year

TAIPEI – For the ninth consecutive year, Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang continued her tradition of being the first to wish her husband, Chinese singer Li Ronghao, happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday,” she wrote at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, as she included a yellow heart emoji between “happy” and “birthday”.

The 39-year-old used a funny photo of her husband biting an orange while looking at his dog.

Li, who turned 38 on Tuesday, acknowledged the birthday wishes from his wife and fans by posting a photo of himself with a cake past noon, with the caption: “38 Thx”.

He and Yang tied the knot in September 2019 after dating for more than four years. They do not have any children.