Singer Rainie Yang first to wish husband, singer Li Ronghao, happy birthday for 9th year

TAIPEI – For the ninth consecutive year, Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang continued her tradition of being the first to wish her husband, Chinese singer Li Ronghao, happy birthday on social media.
“Happy birthday,” she wrote at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, as she included a yellow heart emoji between “happy” and “birthday”.
The 39-year-old used a funny photo of her husband biting an orange while looking at his dog.
Li, who turned 38 on Tuesday, acknowledged the birthday wishes from his wife and fans by posting a photo of himself with a cake past noon, with the caption: “38 Thx”.
He and Yang tied the knot in September 2019 after dating for more than four years. They do not have any children.
The couple lived separately in China and Taiwan during the Covid-19 pandemic, and are now busy with their respective projects. They may not have been spending much time together, but they still show their affection for each other on social media and in public.
Li had also wished his wife happy birthday on social media at the stroke of midnight for the ninth straight year on June 4, saying his “world is beautiful” because of her.
Li, who is currently on tour in China, flew to Taipei on June 18 after completing the Xi’an leg, so that he could support Yang’s concert at the Taipei Arena on the same day. He reached the venue 10 minutes before the concert started.
Touched by his gesture, she had said on stage: “My greatest happiness is meeting him in my life.”