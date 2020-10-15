Singer Phil Chang posts rare photos with his son on social media

TAIPEI • Is Taiwanese singer Phil Chang paving the way for his son's entry into the entertainment industry?

Chang, who is famous for songs such as Well-Intentioned, It's A Long Story and Troubled By The Moon, has seldom posted photos of his two sons online during his 27 years in entertainment.

However, the 53-year-old, who took part in the Chinese show I Am A Singer (Season 2) in 2014 as a host and contestant, did so on Sunday.

He posted on Weibo several photos of himself with his older son, who is celebrating his 22nd birthday.

The singer is married to lyricist Tracy Hsiao, who is better known as Shi Yi-lang.

Chang wrote in Chinese, "Because I love you so much, I have learnt to give you back to yourself. Happy birthday, Brother Chiu."

He did not mention his son's full name.

He had said in an interview with Taiwan's Apple Daily 12 years ago that he was a strict father who would discipline his son.

Many fans wished Chang's son a happy birthday. They took note of his good looks and wondered if show business is on the cards for him.

Hsiao also wished her son a happy birthday on Weibo. She wrote in Chinese: "At the age of 22, you are still kind and considerate, but also more understanding.

"I believe that you are here for me so that I can use a different perspective to look at life. Thank you, you are really the best gift in my life."