Singer Lady Gaga grabs attention with a boa made of US$100 bills

LOS ANGELES - Singer Lady Gaga, who is known for her crazy fashion moments, caused a buzz when she draped a boa made of US$100 (S$135) bills around her neck.

She completed her lavish outfit with a Magda Butrym dress (US$1,300), Valentino sunglasses (US$449) and a hot pink Hermes Kelly bag (US$22,550).

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct 12), the 35-year-old, who is starring in the upcoming movie House Of Gucci, wrote: "Back to Vegas, baby, with Haus of Gaga."

She added the hashtags #jazz and #loveforsale, referring to her new album, Love For Sale, with iconic jazz and big band singer Tony Bennett.

The superstar was rumoured to be flying on a private jet to Las Vegas to return to her residency at MGM's Park Theater. She will reportedly make more than US$1 million a show and wear more than US$9.5 million in costumes, according to British tabloid Daily Mail.

Some fans joked that the boa was made from money they paid for their concert tickets and referenced her 2008 song Money Honey.

Others criticised her for flaunting her wealth, calling it "tacky" and "tone deaf".

This was despite the fact that the bills were most probably fake.

One of People magazine's best dressed stars of the year, Lady Gaga had courted controversy with her outfits in the past, such as wearing a dress made of meat in 2010.