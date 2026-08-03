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BANTEN - Indonesian singer Kris Dayanti has once again proven that age is no barrier to success after winning a title at the 2026 National Wushu Kungfu Championships in Banten, Indonesia.

The 51-year-old emerged champion in the Women’s Group E Shanzi event, which was held from July 22 to 26. She shared the achievement on her Instagram account, posting several photos and videos from the competition.

Reflecting on her participation, the Menghitung Hari hitmaker said the competition was about more than just winning.

“My participation in the 2026 National Wushu Kungfu Championships was not just about competing, but also about creating opportunities to nurture Indonesia’s future athletes.

“Every training session, every competition and every step of the journey is an investment in building character, discipline, sportsmanship and excellence,” she wrote.

This is not the singer’s first achievement in the sport. In October last year, she won a silver medal at the 10th World Kungfu Championships, held in Emeishan, China. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK