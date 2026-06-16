Singer Kit Chan returns to Singapore stage with Atrium concert on Sept 19

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Kit Chan will hold court at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 19 for her Atrium Live tour.

SINGAPORE – Kit Chan is set to make her highly anticipated return to the Singapore stage with her 2026 Kit Chan Atrium Live Tour, her first major solo concert here in nearly three years.



The home-grown singer will hold court at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 19.

Chan’s Atrium tour kicked off in Guangzhou on May 16, before continuing to cities including Shanghai and Hangzhou, with upcoming performances in Chengdu, Wuhan and Shenzhen.



The theme draws inspiration from the heart’s atrium, a chamber that serves as an entryway and sustains the heart’s rhythm. For Chan, 53, the concept represents an intimate sanctuary where memories, emotions and stories that are often left unspoken can be expressed through music. Fans can look forward to a set list spanning her body of work .

Tickets to the 2026 Kit Chan Atrium Live Tour are available from BookMyShow, with prices starting from $128 to $288. The pre-sale from June 24 at 11am to June 25, 11pm, is for those with SG Culture Pass credits . Public sales will commence on June 26 at 11am.

Chan is one of Singapore’s most enduring voices. Her signature ballads, including Heartache (1994), Like You (1996) and the 1998 National Day favourite Home, have connected with audiences across generations.

She recently sang Echoes Of Petals, the theme song for the Channel 8 blockbuster drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025), which was named Best Original Song at Star Awards 2026.

Her last major solo concert in Singapore was Little Things – Kit Chan 30th Anniversary Concert. Held in September 2023 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, it celebrated three decades of her music career.

Book It/2026 Kit Chan Atrium Live Tour