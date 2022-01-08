Singer Kanye West dating actress Julia Fox

LOS ANGELES • Singer Kanye West's love life has been under scrutiny since his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last February.

While there was speculation late last year that the 44-year-old rapper - who recently changed his name to just Ye - still wanted to get back together with the reality television star, he is now confirmed to be dating actress Julia Fox, 31.

In a first-person piece for entertainment magazine Interview which came out on Thursday, Fox talked about their budding romance and shared a series of steamy photos of their second date.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night," she wrote.

They then flew back to New York to watch Broadway show Slave Play, followed by dinner, where he directed "an entire photo shoot" starring Fox at the restaurant.

"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she added.

But the night was not over after dinner, as he had planned a surprise for her.

"I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised," the Uncut Gems (2019) actress wrote.

"Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date."

Among the photos is a snap of them locked in a steamy kiss.

Just last month, however, West had made a public plea to Kardashian, 41, to come back to him. They married in 2014 and have four children together.

At a concert, he dedicated his song Runaway to her and sang: "I need you to run right back to me, baby."

He then added: "More specifically, Kimberly."

Kardashian has been romantically linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, since last October and they rang in the new year together on a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.