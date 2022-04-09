Singer JJ Lin tests positive for Covid-19

Home-grown singer JJ Lin is down with Covid-19.

In a social media post at about noon yesterday, he wrote: "I guess there comes a time when it's your turn to get sick (Covid-19). I just pray that no one around me has been badly affected."

The 41-year-old said he has a mild sore throat, chills and headaches, and hopes that the symptoms will subside soon.

"As frustrating and disheartening as it can get, I am reminded that there are so many who have also gone through (or are still going through) similar or worse situations. There are also those who are dedicating their lives to protecting and supporting the community," he said.

Several of his celebrity pals wished him a speedy recovery.

Singer Hong Junyang wrote: "Take care, brother. Get well soon. I've been through (it), I (will) guide you."

Hong, who is married to former Project SuperStar contestant Candyce Toh, disclosed on social media last month that he and his six-year-old daughter had Covid-19. Toh was not infected.

Lin's agency told Taiwan's Apple Daily that the singer returned to Singapore from Los Angeles on Thursday morning and did an antigen rapid test (ART), which turned out negative.

After he returned home, he was informed that he had been in close contact with a Covid-19 patient.

He decided to isolate himself and monitor his condition.

His agency said: "He had a mild sore throat later and did another ART, with the result positive."