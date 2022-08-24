Singer Jimmy Lin's agency mum on his condition

TAIPEI • Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin's agency declined to comment on a Hong Kong media report claiming his condition has worsened, saying he is currently recovering from injuries from a recent traffic accident.

Lin, 47, was driving a white Tesla Model X in Taiwan's Taoyuan city on July 22 when the car reportedly hit the road divider and caught fire. He and his six-year-old son Jenson were pulled out by nearby workers and bystanders before the car burst into flames.

Jenson was largely fine, while Lin was warded in the intensive care unit of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan after the accident.

He underwent two operations - one to affix a titanium rod to his arm and another for his facial fractures, according to Taiwanese media.

Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News reported on Monday that his condition reportedly worsened after the facial surgery. It said he was unable to open his mouth to eat and had to be fed via nasogastric intubation.

Lin's agency said: "Thank you for the concern. He is currently recuperating and we will not respond for now."

A former teen heart-throb who burst onto the scene in 1992, Lin is known for songs such as Not Every Love Song Has Fond Memories. Passionate about car racing, he had an accident in 1998 which left him with three fractured bones in his right foot.