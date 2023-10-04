Singer Grimes sues Elon Musk for parental rights to their three children

LOS ANGELES – Canadian singer Grimes is taking Tesla founder Elon Musk to court.

The musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has sued the tech titan for parental rights to their three children – son named X AE A-XII or X, three; daughter Exa Dark Siderael, who goes by Y, 20 months; and son Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.

It is unclear when Tau was born, although Mr Musk, 52, confirmed his birth on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept 10.

According to court records obtained by American tabloid Page Six, Boucher, 35, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” last Friday in a California court.

The petition is a means of identifying a child’s legal parents when they are unmarried.

Grimes has yet to request child support or custody rights from the billionaire, whom she dated on and off from 2018 to 2022.

Page Six reported that Grimes’ petition comes just weeks after she pleaded on X with the South Africa-born tycoon to allow her to see Tau.

Grimes wrote in a since-deleted post: “Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or please respond to my lawyer.”

Ms Shivon Zilis, 37, is director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a company Mr Musk owns. They share a pair of 16-month-old twins named Strider and Azure.

Whatever feud Grimes had with Ms Zilis has been “de-escalated”, said Grimes on X. She added that she “spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue”.

The singer added: “We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

Ms Zilis responded to the artiste on X, saying it “all ended up for the best”.

Mr Musk has 11 children in total, including his firstborn – who died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old – with former wife Justine Wilson.