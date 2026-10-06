Singer FKA twigs drops suit against actor Shia LaBeouf after he agrees to void NDA

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FKA twigs (pictured) has dropped her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, a former boyfriend whom she had accused of abuse.

LOS ANGELES - British singer FKA twigs has dropped her lawsuit against American actor Shia LaBeouf, a former boyfriend whom she had accused of abuse, saying he has agreed to void a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that prevented her from talking about their relationship.

The two celebrities, who dated from 2018 to 2019, have long battled in court after their relationship ended. In 2025, they settled a lawsuit filed in 2020 in which FKA twigs, a Grammy-winning artiste born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, accused LaBeouf of sexual battery and assault. The settlement included an NDA.

Documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week by lawyers for FKA twigs, 38, resolved the suit. Lawyers for FKA twigs said LaBeouf had agreed to void non-disclosure provisions in the 2025 settlement.

“This important victory completely frees twigs to discuss her experience, advocate for other women who might be less privileged, and support the charitable causes of her choice,” Mathew Rosengart, an attorney for FKA twigs, said in a statement on Oct 6.

Shawn Holley, an attorney for LaBeouf, said in a statement on Oct 6 that her client “wishes Twigs nothing but the best in her life and career” and, to that end, has agreed to end their long-standing dispute.

The lawsuit, filed in March, contended that an arbitration complaint LaBeouf, 40, made in December 2025, accusing her of violating the terms of the NDA, was unlawful because the agreement breached a California law known as the Stand Act.

Passed in 2018, the law bans confidentiality provisions in settlements of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination cases, unless requested by the plaintiff.

That lawsuit said LaBeouf’s complaint related to an interview FKA twigs gave to The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, in which she said that she did not “feel safe” and talked about her involvement with organisations that support survivors of abuse.

“I think it’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward,” she said. “Just, you know, moving on with my life.”

In her 2020 filing, FKA twigs had said that LaBeouf, who starred in multiple films in the Transformers franchise (2007 to present), knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection, choked her and threatened her as she became isolated from friends and family.

LaBeouf disputed some of the allegations in an email to The New York Times when the suit was filed. But he also apologised.

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt,” he said. NYTIMES