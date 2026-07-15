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‘Some people don’t even live past 40’: Eric Moo feels lucky to be in show business for 4 decades

Eric Moo is set to celebrate his more than 40 years in the music industry with a concert at Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa in January 2027.

SINGAPORE – For Eric Moo, being able to survive four decades in show business has made him feel extremely fortunate.

The Malaysian singer, whose first album was released in 1984, is set to celebrate his more than 40 years in the music industry with a concert at Resorts World Ballroom in Resorts World Sentosa in January 2027.

In an interview at SPH Media’s News Centre on July 14, the 63-year-old said he feels “very heartened” that his Singapore fans have continued attending his shows and loving his hits such as Foolish Heart (1994) and Love Is So Heavy (1995) over such a long period of time.

“I cherish it very much,” he said. “Some people don’t even live past 40 years old.”

Recalling the 1980s, the star – who attended The Chinese High School and Jurong Junior College in Singapore – said he never imagined lasting so long in the fickle entertainment business.

“Back then, (Hong Kong singer-actor) Alan Tam held an anniversary show, and I thought 15 years was already a long time. To think he has been singing for more than 50 years, and many others have been performing for 30, 40 years.”

Over time, Moo himself has cultivated a distinctive image among Asian celebrities, with his snow-white hair and tanned complexion.

“Many variety show hosts, reporters and even hairstylists have asked whether I purposely dye my hair white,” he said. “(But no), it is what I was born with. Even the roots (of my hair) are white.”

His hair was black until he was in his 30s, when it started turning white and he dyed it black for a while. In the late 2000s, he got tired of dyeing, shaved his head and let his white hair grow out naturally. Since then, a full head of white hair has been part of his signature style.

Eric Moo during a 2007 performance in Singapore. At this time, his hair was turning white, but he was dyeing it black. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

On this distinguishing feature, he joked: “I can’t do anything bad. I will get recognised immediately.”

And as for his seemingly permanent tan, the avid golfer – who admits to not applying sunscreen – gets it naturally from hours playing the sport at least once a week with buddies such as Taiwanese singers Show Lo and Chris Yu.

As for his seemingly permanent tan, Moo, who admits to not applying sunscreen, gets it naturally from hours playing golf at least once a week. PHOTO: MUSIC & MOVEMENT

However, Moo’s music output has slowed down. His most recent album is We Worship Our Messiah Forever (2018), which features Christian music, and his most recent release is the song A Love Letter That Will Never Be Forsaken (2022).

Despite the lack of new material, he is content with performing old tracks. “My fans won’t be looking for anything new,” he said. “They are simply hoping to rediscover a sense of nostalgia.”

Members of his most loyal fan base , he estimates, are in their 50s and 60s. And he sees himself as an intermediary, singing songs that help fans recall memories.

“It is like the appeal of the (2026 Chinese movie) Dear You. Viewers are not necessarily crying because of the plot, but because of emotions from past experiences that are triggered by the movie. Similarly, my songs can conjure up stories from people’s past.”

For this reason, Moo is opposed to rearranging his songs dramatically during live performances.

“Some singers rearrange the songs to show how good they are at music, changing the rhythm and number of beats. But the rearrangements are done so (drastically) that even their own mothers wouldn’t recognise the (originals). This will confuse and disappoint the listener,” he said.

Moo during an interview at SPH Media’s News Centre on July 14. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

While he caters his performances to an older crowd, he has also encountered younger fans who listen to him on streaming platforms and have watched him on the panel of Chinese reality programmes Masked Singer China and Crossover Singer in the 2010s. Because of the shows’ punishing filming schedules, he appears on fewer of them nowadays.

“Recording is long, agonising, and can take 10 or 15 hours at a go. I am probably less patient now.”

His current focus, instead, is staging concerts. He did solo gigs here in 2023 and 2025, and was also part of the line-up for The Night Of Star Voices concert in 2024.

In addition, he was a guest performer at Taiwanese diva Stella Chang’s concert on July 11, where they performed the duet She Say He Say (1993).

Unlike his last two concerts here, his upcoming show is slated to feature his earlier xinyao numbers such as Encounter (1983) and Starry Sky (1984).

The veteran, who has lived in Taiwan and Beijing, visits Singapore about three or four times a year for work, and to visit his mother and younger brother, fellow singer Allan Moo, who live here. Eric Moo is married to Taiwanese former model Pang Meijun, and they have two daughters in their 20s.

A fan of hawker centres, he loves chicken wings, char kway teow and prawn mee.

Asked if he has considered becoming a Singaporean, he replied: “It is very expensive (to live here). I can’t afford it.”

The hot weather also poses some difficulty for him, he added. “Every time I visit, I feel so at home that I want to say longer. But four days in, after sweating every day, this urge would disappear.

“I think coming back a few times a year is (a good balance).”

Eric Moo – Our Journey Through 40 Years Concert

Where: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway

When: Jan 3, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $218 via BookMyShow (go to bookmyshow.sg or call 6591-8871) and Fantopia (go to www.fantopia.io)