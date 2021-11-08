Singer Ed Sheeran's daughter also had Covid-19

LOS ANGELES • British singer Ed Sheeran, who was released from quarantine last week after battling Covid-19, has revealed that his 15-month-old daughter Lyra had also tested positive and there were three days which were "really bad".

Sheeran, 30, who was vaccinated, spoke to host Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show and shared that both he and his daughter caught the virus while his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 29, was away. The clip was posted on Stern's YouTube channel.

He said that it was "kind of heavy".

"It's quite an odd thing getting it and then having to announce it to the world," added Sheeran, who first posted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 24.

The singer-songwriter, who does not share much of his personal life on social media, added: "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

Last Tuesday, he updated his Instagram account with a photo of himself performing on stage, writing: "Posting this pic to say I'm released from Covid isolation today."

He reassured his fans: "If you see me out and about, I've had the all-clear and done my quarantine."

He celebrated the release of his latest album, titled = (pronounced "equals"), on Oct 29 in isolation.

In his first performance after being cleared, he appeared on Saturday Night Live last Saturday, belting out Shivers and Overpass Graffiti from the new album without missing a beat.