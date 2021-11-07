Singer Ed Sheeran's 15-month-old daughter also had Covid-19 'really bad'

LOS ANGELES - British singer Ed Sheeran, who was released from quarantine last week after battling Covid-19, has revealed that his 15-month-old daughter Lyra had also tested positive and there were three days which were "really bad".

Sheeran, 30, who was vaccinated, spoke to host Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show and shared that both he and his daughter caught the virus while his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 29, was away.

He added that it was "kind of heavy".

"It's quite an odd thing getting it and then having to announce it to the world," said Sheeran, who first posted that he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 24.

The singer-songwriter, who does not share much of his personal life on social media, added: "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude."

Last Tuesday (Nov 2), he updated his Instagram with a photo of him performing on stage, writing: "Posting this pic to say I'm released from Covid isolation today."

He reassured his fans: "If you see me out and about, I've had the all-clear and done my quarantine."

He had to celebrate the release of his latest album, titled =, on Oct 29 in insolation and held a solo party.