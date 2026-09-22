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Singer Cyndi Wang’s comment helps Will Pan to get timely treatment for facial paralysis

Cyndi Wang was Will Pan’s guest singer at his concert in Shanghai on Sept 19.

A comment by Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang helped Taiwanese-American singer Will Pan to seek timely treatment for facial paralysis.

Pan, 46, first revealed his battle with the condition on Chinese social media platform Weibo on May 25.

“You may have noticed I’ve been looking a bit puffy lately,” he wrote then. “That’s because I have to take lots of medication for a facial nerve disorder, and the meds cause swelling that lasts for a few weeks.”

Pan, who is also known as Wilber Pan, brought up the incident again during his recent concert in China.

He is currently on his Mad Love: Ultra tour and invited good friend Wang as his guest singer during the Shanghai stop on Sept 19. The two singers performed Pan’s song Like It Love It (2025), which featured Wang, on stage for the first time.

Recalling a meal with Wang in May, Pan said that he had been blinking uncontrollably while eating and she asked him why he was blinking so much.

It was dismissed by Pan who initially thought he could not control his facial muscle well due to his recent weight gain.

Admitting that his condition ended up being quite serious, Pan said: “Fortunately, you and your team noticed what was happening and saved me in time.”

Wang, 44, said on Sept 19 that she was actually quite anxious when she first noticed Pan’s facial abnormality, but had to keep her composure as she did not want to spook him.

“He was really brave,” Wang said of Pan then. “He took it easy and was okay with it.”

In his Weibo post on May 25, Pan said the doctor explained that his condition was caused by fatigue and advised him to rest for a few days and take medication, after which he would gradually recover.

“Please remember to get enough rest and avoid overworking yourself,” Pan told his fans then. “Otherwise, your immunity drops and that can lead to nerve issues.”