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Singer Charlie Lim steps into film scoring for Singapore movies Pace and We Are All Strangers

SINGAPORE - Local movies We Are All Strangers and Pace share a common musical thread - home-grown singer-songwriter Charlie Lim.

While he is a familiar figure in Singapore’s music landscape, these two movies - which are currently showing in cinemas - mark his first time creating music for feature-length films.

The Young Artist Award winner tells T he Straits Times that he ended up scoring local director Jonathan Choo’s debut feature Pace through a friendship that spans a decade.

Choo, the son of veteran local actor Zhu Houren, directed the music video for Light Breaks In, a song from Lim’s debut album Time/Space (2015).

Lim, 38, says: “When he was writing his first film, he said, ‘Hey, I really want you to score it.’ I was like, I’m on board. I told him I don’t have much experience, but I’ll try my best’.”

Singaporean film director Jonathan Choo (left) and singer-songwriter Charlie Lim. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

Pace stars local actor Desmond Tan as Malcolm, a former drug addict who seeks redemption and renewed purpose through running.

The scoring process for the drama took several months, concluding with sessions where Lim worked 12 to 16 hours a day, “just making sure that everything is locked in”. He drew from references Choo provided, including Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, American singer-songwriter John Denver, and ambient sci-fi soundscapes.

Lim found the collaborative dynamic with Choo refreshing.

“He’s very decisive, and he knows when something feels right,” Lim explains. “It was very nice for me that I wasn’t my own director. I was just like a designer, I was just in service of what he’s doing. And because of these parameters, I could work at a more structured kind of pace, no pun intended.”

He adds that navigating film scoring required him to “decipher” abstract feedback as varied as “a colour of a feeling or a taste” through a lot of trial and error. “You just have to understand where (the music) sits. It’s not the main character, but it is very strong. It really sets the tone of everything.”

A still from the movie, Pace starring Desmond Tan. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE PICTURES

In contrast to the structured timeline of Pace, Lim’s contribution to award-winning local director Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers was a last-minute request.

Although Lim had never worked with Chen professionally, the pair had developed a friendship over the years when they were both in London and Melbourne.

“I hung out with him a bit when I was in Melbourne with my family. I took care of his son while he was giving a panel. So we became friends through that,” Lim recalls.

Just two weeks before We Are All Strangers’ world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, Chen’s production team grappled with a licensing issue over the use of Father And Son, the 1970 folk song by English singer-songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

“They were in a d eadlock with Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ estate, and they were like, ‘We really, really want to use the song because it’s so apt about the characters in the film and also maybe as an allegory to Singapore as well,” Lim says.

“Anthony called me saying, ‘This is really urgent. I really, really need this. Maybe you could give this a shot, you know, to cover the song.’ I turned it around in less than two days to record and arrange and mix it.”

Anthony Chen (left) and Yeo Yann Yann on the set of We Are All Strangers. PHOTO: GIRAFFE PICTURES

Lim played all the instruments and sang on the track, the only one with vocals on the movie’s soundtrack, which plays prominently over the end credits. The rest of the movie features an instrumental score by Singaporean composer Kin Leonn and Belgian-Taiwanese composer Thomas Foguenne.

We Are All Strangers, a drama which explores intricate family relationships and unexpected life shifts in contemporary Singapore and stars Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler , earned a record-setting seven nominations at the upcomign Golden Horse Awards in November, and was selected as Singapore’s entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards in 2027.

Lim credits his work on the 2025 National Day Parade and the National Day short films as his true introduction to film scoring. Besides co-writing and singing the theme song Here We Are with Kit Chan and The Island Voices, he also served as assistant music director alongside Dr Sydney Tan.

He reveals that he is working on more scores for upcoming projects but is unable to reveal details for now. “I never hustled, I never told anyone, ‘Hey, I’m doing film now’. For some reason, life is funny that way.”

Singaporean singer-songwriter Charlie Lim. PHOTO: RIN TACHIHARA

It has been a particularly productive season for Lim. In August, he released his third album Daydream, which follows 2018’s Check-Hook. He is currently promoting his latest work across Asia through intimate listening sessions and performances in places like Taiwan and Manila, with plans to hit Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur in coming months.

“That’s my favourite thing to do, much more than playing a massive concert or festival. It’s just about being able to reconnect.”

In Singapore, besides doing corporate and community gigs, he is also taking on select live performances, including Letter To Birds, a fundraising concert for Palestine at indie cinema Filmhouse on Oct 18.

He is also doing production work for other musicians, and has started working on songs for his fourth album. He hopes to finish the record by mid-to-late 2027 and play a major headline show.

“It’d be nice to put a band together again and a proper concert. I do miss it.”

Pace and We Are All Strangers are showing in Singapore cinemas.