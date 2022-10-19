Singer Billie Eilish sparks dating rumour with The Neighbourhood’s lead vocalist Jesse Rutherford

LOS ANGELES – Singer Billie Eilish has been spotted on two recent occasions with Jesse Rutherford, the lead vocalist of American alternative rock band The Neighbourhood, sparking dating rumours.

They were seen by social media users last Thursday having dinner at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

According to photos and eyewitness accounts published by entertainment tabloid TMZ, they were seated side by side in a booth and shared smooches while having a three-hour dinner.

Over the weekend, a video of the pair’s second outing to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights went viral on TikTok.

In the clip posted by user Ghoulishjen, which has close to 100,000 views in three days, Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, are seen exiting through a door and briefly holding hands while at the theme park.

The Happier Than Ever singer shared snaps of herself and her friends as well as her brother Finneas enjoying themselves at the event but did not include Rutherford in the photos.

Eilish is said to have known Rutherford for years. His band is best known for its 2013 hit, Sweater Weather, which enjoyed a resurgence on TikTok in 2020.

However, news of the rumoured romance has not gone down well on Twitter, where netizens were critical of their 11-year age difference.

In particular, they were concerned that Rutherford had befriended Eilish while she was underaged.