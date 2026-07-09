Singer Benson Boone to perform first full concert in Singapore in November

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American singer Benson Boone is best known for hits like Beautiful Things and In The Stars.

SINGAPORE - American singer-songwriter Benson Boone will hold his first full concert in Singapore on Nov 2 at The Star Theatre.

Ticketing details have not been announced.

The show is part of his Wanted Man World Tour. The Asia leg will also feature stops in South Korea and Japan before concluding here.

The 24-year-old previously visited Singapore in 2023 for a live showcase, where he performed for a select group of local fans at Black Box @ Drama Centre.

Right before singing his 2022 song Before You at that gig , he expressed his appreciation for his Singapore fans and said: “This is so cool for me to come to a place that is halfway across the world and have people know my songs.”

Boone’s music career began after he briefly participated in the reality singing competition American Idol in 2021. He achieved massive success shortly after with his debut single Ghost Town (2021), and followed it up with the hit In The Stars (2022).

His popularity surged globally with the release of Beautiful Things (2024). The track became one of the biggest hits of the year, topping international charts and peaking at No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. He is also known for other recent streaming hits, such as Mystical Magical (2025).

He released his debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades in 2024 and his second studio album American Heart in 2025.

Known for his signature high-energy stage presence, which frequently includes backflips, he was also an opening act for American pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London in 2024 and performed at the Coachella music festival in 2025.

The singer has received multiple industry awards for his work. He won Song of the Year for Beautiful Things at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2025, Best Alternative Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2024, and Best New Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2024. He also won two Billboard Music Awards for his global chart performance, Top Billboard Global 200 Song and Top Billboard Global 200 Excluding US Song, in 2024.