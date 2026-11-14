Singer Avril Lavigne welcomes baby girl with mystery partner

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Canadian singer Avril Lavigne announced on social media on Nov 13 that she has given birth to a baby girl.

Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has a huge surprise for her fans.

The 42-year-old announced on social media late on Nov 13 that she has given birth to a baby girl.

“Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived,” the My Happy Ending (2004) singer wrote, sharing three black-and-white photos with her post.

The caption was a reference to a lyric from her hit song Girlfriend (2007): “Don’t pretend, I think you know I’m damn precious / And hell yeah, I’m the motherf***kin’ princess”.)

Lavigne is seen in one picture carrying the baby, while another photo shows two hands - believed to be those of her and her partner - holding a baby’s hand.

A third shot shows two adult pairs of checkered Vans sneakers and one baby-sized pair lined up in a row on a skateboard, in a nod to the Sk8er Boi (2002) singer’s skate punk persona.

This was Lavigne’s first post on Instagram in over a year, and there were no previous indications that she was expecting a child.

The Grammy-nominated singer did not identify her partner. Celebrity news website TMZ reported, citing sources, that he has been dating Lavigne for a few years and is not a famous personality.

Lavigne was previously married to two Canadian rock stars – former Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, now 46, from 2006 to 2010, and Nickelback lead vocalist Chad Kroeger, now 51, from 2013 to 2015. There were no children from the two marriages.

She was engaged to American rapper Mod Sun, 39, in March 2022 before the couple called it quits in February 2023.