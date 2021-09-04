Singer Akon's futuristic city in Senegal a wasteland

MBODIENE (Senegal) • A year after singer Akon laid the first stone of the US$6 billion (S$8 billion) futuristic city he vowed to build for his native Senegal, the site remains grassland.

Construction of Akon City, a project due to feature ultramodern skyscrapers, a stadium, a casino and luxury high-rise apartments, was meant to have already begun. But building work is yet to start, prompting residents to wonder about its future.

Akon, a Senegalese-American singer-songwriter best known for his R&B hits such as Smack That, launched his eponymous city in September last year to great fanfare. The city's otherworldly design is partly inspired by Wakanda, the 48-year-old said at the time, referring to the fictional African city of the Black Panther Marvel movie and comic series.

Mr Badara Diakhate, deputy mayor of the local commune, said he was unaware of the reason for the delay.

A lack of clarity regarding Akon City's funding also raised questions. Mr Paul Martin, from the United States-based firm KE International which won the Akon City construction contract, said that Kenyan entrepreneur Julius Mwale is the lead investor.

He added that he could not disclose information on other investors, but said more than US$4 billion in funding had been raised.

Akon's team, and the Senegalese state tourism agency Sapco, which is managing the project on the government's behalf, did not respond to repeated solicitations for comment.

