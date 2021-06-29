Singer-actress Andra Day shoots down rumours that she is dating actor Brad Pitt

LOS ANGELES - Singer-actress Andra Day has denied knowing Oscar winner Brad Pitt, let alone dating him.

"We're not dating. We don't even know each other. It is hilarious. It was thin air. Somebody was bored that day," said Day, 36, on Sunday (June 27) to entertainment portal ET Online at the 2021 BET Awards.

Rumours that the two were romantically linked surfaced after they reportedly exchanged numbers backstage at the Oscars in April, but Day has shot down those rumours.

"Oh my gosh, child, especially because we've never met," she said. "So I was like, 'Oh, all right'. My sister actually hit me up after, she was like, 'You met Brad Pitt?' I said, 'I guess so. I guess we did'."

When asked what she thought of the 57-year-old actor, Day said: "He's great, though. Super talented, wonderful."

On Sunday night, she won big at the BET Awards, taking home the best actress trophy for her performance as the legendary songstress Billie Holiday in The United States Vs Billie Holiday, directed by Lee Daniels.

"It's our peers and our people, and I think especially with a movie like The United States Vs Billie Holliday, Lee really made the movie for us," Day said. "That's who was on set and that's who was in our hearts and in our minds when we made it. So for our peers to say, 'We love this. This is special to us', it means everything."