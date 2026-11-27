Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore’s biggest events in 2026 happened in one place: How The Kallang made the city come alive

After its 2025 rebrand, the precinct hosted major events including (clockwise from top left) NDP, BigBang concert, Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore and Singapore Tennis Open.

SINGAPORE – If you had been part of some of the biggest sports, entertainment and community events in Singapore in 2026, chances are, they took place at The Kallang.

In the year after the former Singapore Sports Hub rebranded to its current moniker in November 2025, its venues – which include the National Stadium and the Singapore Indoor Stadium – hosted music stars such as BigBang and The Weeknd, sports giants like the national Brazilian football team and the rugby sevens tournament HSBC SVNS Singapore, as well as the National Day Parade (NDP).

Beyond ticketed events, the precinct also opened its doors to all, with community-focused initiatives such as the National Stadium Experience open house.

For Yazed Osman, The Kallang Group’s group head of events & placemaking and place management, delivering on its “Feel Alive” tagline meant orchestrating a year-round calendar catering to everyone from diehard fans to regular families .

Here is how the excitement took shape across The Kallang in 2026.

1. Quick turnarounds and hardware upgrades

The Kallang played host to the Singapore Tennis Open women’s singles final match won by Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Its venues, including OCBC Aquatic Centre, OCBC Arena and OCBC Square, executed tight turnarounds for events that were held close to one other. For example, Canadian singer The Weeknd’s two nights at National Stadium, German film composer Hans Zimmer’s concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium and the Singapore Tennis Open at the OCBC Arena all took place within a two-week stretch from late September to early October.

Across the concourse, OCBC Arena and OCBC Square drew crowds with world-class tournaments like the Singapore Smash table tennis showcase and half-court basketball action at the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and World Cup Qualifier.

Canadian music star The Weeknd performing at the National Stadium on Oct 2. PHOTO: SEBASTIEN NAGY

To handle the workload, The Kallang upgraded its hardware, including a permanent stadium-wide sound system and LED lighting upgrade, which significantly reduce set-up time and production costs for event organisers.

2. Opening its doors to the general public

The Kallang also continued the tradition of opening its doors to the public beyond ticketed spectacles. During the month-long National Stadium Experience, Singaporeans got to play ball games at the pitch, jog on the running track, watch outdoor cinema and have fun in giant bouncy castles.

The National Stadium Experience was a free event that offered track access for running and family activities, bouncy castles, open-mic karaoke and sports workshops. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The NDP, as well as its previews and National Education show, returned to the National Stadium after a decade. While the closed dome featured visual spectacles such as its first indoor drone show, Yazed’s defining memory was of what took place outside the venue. “Long before the parade started, families and friends were already gathering around the Kallang Basin to celebrate the nation’s birthday and to secure the best fireworks-watching spot. It showed me how this celebration belonged to everyone.”

3. Catering to fan culture

The precinct also hosted money-can’t-buy experiences. A day before American indie-pop duo Lany’s concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 4, The Kallang partnered record label Universal Music Singapore to host an exclusive session where fans got to interact with the band members and check out a Lany pop-up at the precinct’s Bank of Singapore Lounge.

American indie-pop duo Lany kicked off their Singapore return with an intimate fan session at the Bank of Singapore (BOS) Lounge at The Kallang. PHOTO: THE KALLANG

Such experiences led to a crossover of different fan subcultures. Yazed recounts how Weena Jade, a visitor to The Kallang from the Philippines, followed the precinct’s Instagram page as a fan of Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala, who was competing in the Singapore Tennis Open. At The Kallang, Jade stumbled upon the Lany pop-up and received a free, limited-edition Lany plushie after she signed up on the recently launched The Kallang App.

“Her story shows how our sports, entertainment and lifestyle communities feed into one another,” says Yazed. “For us, that’s what The Kallang is about. A tennis fan finds her next favourite music, and the app keeps her connected to whatever comes next , well beyond one event .”

For the upcoming sold-out concerts by K-pop kings BTS, all ARMY, whether they have concert tickets, can enjoy free entry to the BTS The City Arirang “Feel Alive Zone” along Stadium Riverside Walk from Dec 9 to 22.

4. Creating Singapore’s own sports IP

The Kallang marked its expansion from venue operator to content creator with the creation of the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series. Staged in mid-November, it featured the national teams from Brazil, Japan, Paraguay and Singapore.

Brazil fans in the stands at the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series. PHOTO: REUTERS

“As our first proprietary sporting event, it reflects our ambition to move beyond being a venue operator and play a more active role in shaping the events we bring to Singapore and fans,” says Yazed.

5. Ringing in 2027

The year concludes with The Kallang Countdown 2027, a Dec 31 show at the Stadium Roar headlined by K-pop boy band Highlight, alongside regional and home-grown acts such as Malaysian singer-rapper Mimifly and Singaporean rapper Yung Raja. Ticket prices start at $28 and there will be live broadcasts on giant screens at OCBC Square and Water Sports Centre.

Like at the 2026 countdown show, The Kallang Countdown 2027 will feature a massive fireworks display. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

Like at The Kallang Countdown 2026, audience members also stand a chance to be the next Kallang Pass winner, who will receive a pair of free tickets to all events and concerts at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium throughout 2027.

The Kallang’s 2027 calendar is already packed with marquee shows from Taiwanese star Jay Chou, Japanese duo Yoasobi, South Korea’s Enhypen and IU, and American acts Maroon 5 and Bruno Mars, as well as the opening of attractions like new padel courts and South-east Asia’s highest indoor climbing wall at Kallang Wave Mall.

American star Bruno Mars will play four shows at National Stadium in 2027. PHOTO: DANIEL RAMOS

“The momentum carries into 2027, and for us, pushing the envelope is about creating bigger experiences, not just bringing bigger names,” says Yazed.

“As we grow The Kallang as a premier sports, entertainment, lifestyle and community destination, we remain committed to bringing people together through meaningful moments that enrich Singapore’s cultural landscape and contribute to a vibrant experience economy .”