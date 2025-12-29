Singapore’s Ayden Sng in top three of world’s 100 Most Handsome Faces; Glenn Yong at No. 20

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ayden Sng (left) and Glenn Yong are on the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actors Ayden Sng and Glenn Yong are among the world’s most handsome celebrities, according to the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025.

Sng, 32, is placed third, while Yong, 29, is ranked 20th on the list compiled by American website TC Candler and released on Dec 28.

This is the third consecutive year Sng is on the list. The actor, who was recently in Chinese dramas Perfect Match (2025) and Feud (2025), placed ninth in 2024 and 14th in 2023.

Meanwhile, this is Yong’s fourth time on the list. The star of Malaysian drama Step Dave (2025) placed 35th in 2024, 75th in 2023 and 62nd in 2022.

Chinese singer-actor Zhang Zhehan, 34, tops the 2025 list, with 28-year-old Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who stars in Netflix film Frankenstein (2025), in second place.

Chinese singer-actor Zhang Zhehan is placed first in the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2025. PHOTO: ZHANGZHEHAN_SUPER3/INSTAGRAM

British actor Henry Cavill, 42, of Superman fame is fourth, while Chinese actor Yu Menglong, who died in September at the age of 37, is in fifth position.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 42, who topped the list in 2024, is eighth in 2025 . South Korean singer-songwriter V of K-pop boy band BTS is at No. 7, while Japanese singer-dancer Ni-Ki of K-pop boy band Enhypen is in 10th place.

Other Asian names on the list include Hong Kong singer Keung To of Hong Kong boy band Mirror (12th), South Korean singer Jungkook of BTS (14th) and South Korean rapper Hyunjin of K-pop boy band Stray Kids (18th).

K-pop is also prominent in the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025, with New Zealand-born singer Rose, 28, of girl group Blackpink topping the list.

Blackpink singer Rose is placed first in the list of 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2025. PHOTO: ROSES_ARE_ROSIE/INSTAGRAM

American actress Sydney Sweeney, also 28, who stars in American psychological thriller film The Housemaid (2025), is second. Thai singer Pharita, 20, of K-pop girl group Babymonster, is third.

Filipino actress Andrea Brillantes, 22, who topped the list in 2024, is fourth, while Ugandan-Canadian actress Whitney Peak, also 22, is fifth.

Other K-pop celebrities on the list include Karina of Aespa (eighth), Jisoo of Blackpink (11th), Tzuyu of Twice (20th), Lisa of Blackpink (22th) and Wonyoung of IVE (26th).