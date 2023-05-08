Singaporeans are major consumers of celebrity culture

Multilingual Singapore is exposed to celebrities from different regions, which means it is on the receiving end of messages and beliefs perpetuated by stars from different parts of the world.
According to YouGov’s annual study of which public figures people look up to, Singapore’s most admired men and women in 2021 included former United States president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, American actress Angelina Jolie and American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.
But the list also included celebrities closer to home, such as Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, Hong Kong singer Andy Lau and Chinese business magnate Jack Ma.
Since the late 2000s, South Korea has also seen rising cultural influence, through dramas such as Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) and K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink. The latter attract a largely female teenage fanbase, who are able and willing to splash out on tickets to concerts and fan meetings, idol-themed merchandise such as mobile phone covers, and signs to hold at concerts. BTS fans famously took out a panel advertisement at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station in 2019 to celebrate the group’s sixth anniversary.
Being more affluent, Singapore fans can afford to indulge their interest in celebrities, whether through attending concerts and paying for music or streaming subscriptions, or having the time to consume content about them.
When American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish staged a concert at the National Stadium in 2022, all 30,000 tickets, costing $130 to $310 each, were snapped up, many of them by her young fanbase.
At least one study has shown that Singapore fans are subject to the same influences and effects of celebrity culture as fans from other countries.
Dr Wen Nainan, an associate professor at Nanjing University’s School of Journalism and Communication, wrote a 2017 study that analysed the media influence of celebrities on young people’s attitudes towards cosmetic surgery in Singapore.
She found that exposure to celebrities in the media was directly and indirectly associated with intentions to undergo cosmetic surgery, particularly in young Singaporean women.
Dr Wen said fans may be directly influenced by celebrities who are open about the procedures they undergo, and indirectly through identifying so closely with a star that they may adopt similar attitudes and ideas.
Her findings echo those of a 2003 study by media psychologist Kristen Harrison, which observed that for women, exposure to idealised body images on television predicted the choice of a smaller waist and hips, and either a larger or smaller bust for themselves.
Dr Wen argued that Singapore has a culture of deferring to authority and high-status figures such as parents, teachers, bosses and celebrities. This means young Singaporeans may be particularly susceptible to the influence of celebrities who are perceived to be attractive, glamorous, and successful, and might be led to adopt their behaviour.
Singapore thus finds itself exposed to celebrities from both the West and the East, and with a population actively engaged with and responsive to celebrity culture.
While one might not consider the choice of a TV programme or music to have the power to change a person, these simple acts may unconsciously be shaping the way Singaporeans see the world and themselves.