Singaporeans are major consumers of celebrity culture

Multilingual Singapore is exposed to celebrities from different regions, which means it is on the receiving end of messages and beliefs perpetuated by stars from different parts of the world.

According to YouGov’s annual study of which public figures people look up to, Singapore’s most admired men and women in 2021 included former United States president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, American actress Angelina Jolie and American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

But the list also included celebrities closer to home, such as Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, Hong Kong singer Andy Lau and Chinese business magnate Jack Ma.

Since the late 2000s, South Korea has also seen rising cultural influence, through dramas such as Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) and K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink. The latter attract a largely female teenage fanbase, who are able and willing to splash out on tickets to concerts and fan meetings, idol-themed merchandise such as mobile phone covers, and signs to hold at concerts. BTS fans famously took out a panel advertisement at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station in 2019 to celebrate the group’s sixth anniversary.