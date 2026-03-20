Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying’s song used on Grey’s Anatomy

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Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying said hearing her music on Grey’s Anatomy was amazing.

SINGAPORE – A song by Singaporean singer-songwriter Linying has been featured on American television series Grey’s Anatomy (2005 to present).

The 31-year-old’s Blondie appeared in the 14th episode of the medical drama’s 22nd season. It was in the episode titled Wrecking Ball, which aired on March 19.

It was heard during the opening scene, which featured two doctors, played by American actress Jen Landon and Canadian actress Caterina Scorsone, getting up in the morning.

Blondie is the lead single off Linying’s album Swim, Swim, which was released in April 2025. The dream-pop track is backed by a punchy drum beat, and its lyrics express a sense of excitement at meeting someone new.

The Los Angeles-based singer once posted on Instagram that it was her favourite song on the album.

She wrote: “I think it is because I wrote it about a day I spent swimming in a blue lagoon with a beautiful stranger and it was the first time I felt like I had power, and mystery, and femininity and the divinity of the water and the big, bright afternoon sun on my side.”

In a press statement, Linying said of Grey’s Anatomy: “It is a legendary show. I grew up seeing it on local television as a kid, so hearing my music on it today, three years after moving to Los Angeles to pursue my career, is amazing.

“I also just found out that I live five minutes away from the set where they film the show, which is quite surreal... It makes me hopeful, and more convinced than ever, that we’re closer to our dreams than we think.”

Closer to home, Linying had performed her original song I Will Walk With You during 2025’s National Day Parade in Singapore.

Grey’s Anatomy has given a popularity boost to some of the music acts it has featured.

Northern Irish band Snow Patrol’s song Chasing Cars (2006) was featured in the drama’s second season finale, which aired that same year. It gained significant popularity in the United States, peaking at No. 5 on the weekly Billboard Hot 100.