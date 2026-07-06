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Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan won in the Best Lyrics category at the Golden Melody Awards on June 27.

After four previous nominations, Singaporean lyricist Xiaohan took home her first Golden Melody Award on June 27.

The 52-year-old won in the Best Lyrics category for the contemplative song Roommate (2025) at the ceremony held at the Taipei Arena in Taiwan. Her fellow nominees in the category were Taiwan’s Chang Chen-yue, Wu Hsiung, Gummy B and Li Ko-ti .

The judging panel noted: “From physical ailments to mental anguish, silent endurance to vocal accusations, the lyrics break new ground right from the start. Rooted in emotion and executed with a precision that eschews all superfluity, the work pioneers a fresh approach to lyric-writing.”

As Xiaohan did not attend the ceremony because of her work commitments, Roommate’s performer, Taiwanese singer Julia Peng, 54, received the award on her behalf. Peng read out a note prepared by Xiaohan, which said: “My heart is so filled with love, it is about to burst.

“Thanks to Julia Peng for her beautiful voice, and to (the song’s producer and composer) Cheer Chen for her trust and a challenging track.”

Xiaohan had previously been nominated in the same category four times – for Tanya Chua’s Darwin (2007), Na Ying’s Long Take (2011), Sandy Lam’s Angels (2018) and JJ Lin’s Drifter (2020).

Over the phone on July 6, Xiaohan told The Straits Times she felt “extremely lucky” to have won. “I feel very loved, because it is so difficult to get nominated, let alone win. I must have done something right.”

According to her, every year sees tens of thousands of entries in the Golden Melody Awards category, which are vetted by hundreds of judges – including music critics, producers and musicians – across several rounds of evaluations. She herself was involved in the judging process in 2019 and 2025.

She said: “In my experience, there are very heated debates about which song deserves to win, and the whole judging panel must agree. Winning is probably harder than striking the lottery.”

The melancholic Roommate describes a marriage in which the parties have fallen out of love, and feel like they are roommates instead of spouses.

The lyrics were inspired by a 2025 article about Jessica Alba, where the American actress said she had “become roommates” with her then husband, American film producer Cash Warren. The couple married in 2008, and their divorce was finalised in March 2026.

Xiaohan said: “I thought this was really a very good topic to talk about, since many adults are in similar situations. They are not in loveless marriages, but somehow, life gets in the way; their passion has turned into a form of kinship or friendship, with the parties wondering if they are happy or if everything was worth it.”

Since Roommate has two choruses that overlap at the end of the song, its structure presented a unique challenge to pen lyrics for, she added. “It was technically demanding, and I also had to choose the words carefully.”

The former Cedar Girls Secondary School and Hwa Chong Junior College student, whose father was an orchid farmer and mother a Chinese teacher, has been penning lyrics to songs since 1998. She grew up speaking Mandarin and Teochew at home, and is married to a 53-year-old medical doctor. Their 22-year-old daughter is studying in a local university.

Xiaohan, a former science researcher who holds a PhD in virology, has been writing lyrics full-time since 2008. She said: “My Chinese vocabulary is definitely not as wide as those of the prominent Mandopop lyricists. But I have been very diligent in looking up words which might make good lyrics.

“And I try to make up for my language shortcomings by building metaphors in my works, and trying to incorporate more lived experience into them.”

She continued: “I think the most important message of a Singaporean winning this Chinese writing award is that our bilingualism works.

“Although many Singaporeans are English-educated, Chinese is not that difficult to learn, as long as you have the heart and are willing to put in some hard work.”