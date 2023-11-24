Singaporean, 74, among the 456 contestants of Netflix reality show Squid Game: The Challenge

At 74, Mr Danny Yeo is possibly one of the oldest contestants on the highly anticipated Netflix reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Jan Lee
Updated
1 min ago
Published
2 min ago
SINGAPORE – You might recognise him as the “uncle” on the scam prevention posters around town.

But now that Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has started streaming, it is official – Mr Danny Yeo is Singapore’s “Squid Game uncle”. 

