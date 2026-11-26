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(From left, clockwise) Dahyun of Twice, Lee Know of Stray Kids, South Korean actor Choo Young-woo and Culinary Class Wars Season 2 winner Choi Kang-rok reportedly departed for Singapore on Nov 25 to film a variety show.

SINGAPORE – Fans of K-pop and hit Netflix cooking competition Culinary Class Wars may want to keep their eyes peeled in Haji Lane over the coming days.

Dahyun of K-pop girl group Twice, Lee Know of boy band Stray Kids, Culinary Class Wars Season 2 winner Choi Kang-rok and South Korean actor Choo Young-woo, who is known for his role as Yang Jae-Won on South Korean medical comedy The Trauma Code, reportedly departed for Singapore on Nov 25 to film a variety show inspired by Singapore’s zi char culture, according to South Korean news site MyDaily.

Dahyun and Choo were spotted at Incheon Airport on Nov 25, with Dahyun confirming on fan messaging app Bubble later that day that she was in Singapore, while Stray Kids announced on social media platform X on the same day that Lee Know would be appearing in the programme.

The four will reportedly operate a food stall in Haji Lane as part of the upcoming programme, titled Pocha Rhapsody In Singapore, which will bring together Singapore’s zi char (“cook and fry” in Hokkien) and South Korea’s traditional pojangmacha street food cultures.

The team will be led by Choi, who is known for his expertise in braised dishes. This comes after he was crowned the winner of the second season of Culinary Class Wars on Netflix earlier in 2026.

The programme will air in 2027 on Coupang Play in South Korea and other platforms in Asia.