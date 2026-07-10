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Singapore wuxia sci-fi film The House On The Moon to compete for top prize at Locarno Film Festival

Local actress Lim Shi-An plays the lead role of Chang Er in The House On The Moon.

SINGAPORE - Singapore wuxia sci-fi film The House On The Moon will have its world premiere at the 79th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August, where it will compete for the top prize, the Golden Leopard, in the main competition.

The movie is co-written and directed by home-grown film-maker Nelson Yeo.

He returns to the prestigious Swiss event - which runs from Aug 5 to 15 - after his debut feature film Dreaming & Dying (2023) won two trophies there in 2023: the Golden Leopard in the Filmmakers of the Present section and the Swatch First Feature Award.

Yeo’s sophomore work will also screen alongside new releases from other global directors, including South Korea’s Hong Sangsoo and Canada’s Denis Cote.

The House On The Moon, a mostly Chinese-language film produced by Singapore’s Momo Film Co and Taiwan’s Aview Images, is a milestone for the local industry, being the first wuxia feature made using virtual production technology.

The plot updates the classic Chinese myth of moon goddess Chang Er and legendary archer Hou Yi, and mixes traditional martial arts storytelling with modern science fiction elements.

Singaporean actress Lim Shi-An plays the lead role of Chang Er. Other cast members include veteran Taiwanese actor Lee Kang-sheng, Canadian actor Dominick Rustam and Taiwanese actor Akira Huang.

The movie updates the classic Chinese myth of moon goddess Chang Er and legendary archer Hou Yi. PHOTO: MOMO FILM CO

“The House On The Moon returning to Locarno feels like the stars have aligned,” Yeo said in a statement.

“A few years ago, this felt like reaching for the moon – and we did. I’m so grateful to our fantastic cast and crew for embarking on this journey with me and bringing a childhood dream to life. We can’t wait to share the film with audiences around the world.”

Momo’s producers Tan Si En and Wendy Lie added in a joint statement: “After several years of collaborating with Nelson across many projects, it’s incredibly meaningful to see The House On The Moon premiere in the Main Competition (Concorso Internazionale) at the 79th Locarno Film Festival.

“This film has been shaped by an extraordinary team, who believed in the project from its earliest stages and helped shape it into what it is today.”

Tan, who was conferred the Singapore Young Artist Award in 2024 by the National Arts Council and is Momo’s founder, also worked on Dreaming & Dying as well as other acclaimed home-grown films such as Anthony Chen’s Wet Season (2019).

The House On The Moon is also co-produced by Germany’s Weydemann Bros, Canada’s 9lb Films Inc and Indonesia’s KawanKawan Media, and is supported by the Singapore Film Commission, Taiwan Creative Content Agency and German-based media funding institution Film-und Medienstiftung NRW.