Singapore street culture convention Culture Cartel partners Wicked Wallop for biggest edition in 2027

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The sixth edition of street culture convention Culture Cartel will be held in partnership with The Wicked Wallop, a local custom car and motorcycle festival.

Singapore street culture convention Culture Cartel will return for its biggest edition yet from Jan 15 to 17, 2027, at Sands Expo and Convention Centre and Bayfront Event Space.

The sixth edition of the series will be held in partnership with The Wicked Wallop, a local custom car and motorcycle festival, under the theme Wicked Culture.

The combined venue spans 34,000 sq m - 14,500 sqm across three convention halls and 19,770 sqm of outdoor space - making it the largest footprint to date. More than 30,000 attendees are expected over the three days.

First held in 2018 at the F1 Pit Building, Culture Cartel brings together communities centred on street art, tattoo, fashion, music, sneakers and collectible toys. Across five editions - in 2018, 2019, a digital edition in 2020, 2022 and 2025 - the convention has drawn close to 70,000 attendees in total.

The indoor convention at Sands Expo at the upcoming edition will include product launches, live tattooing, art installations, panel discussions and brand activations.

The Wicked Wallop, which has been running since 2016, will occupy the outdoor Bayfront Event Space with a showcase of custom motorcycles, American hot rods, Japanese domestic market vehicles and European classic cars, alongside food and beverages.

Live music performances will be held at both venues. SPH Media is the official media partner for the 2027 edition.

Mr Jeremy Tan, co-founder of Culture Cartel, says the partnership with The Wicked Wallop reflects the convention’s broader ambitions.

“Our ambition is for Culture Cartel to not only showcase culture but to help shape its narrative and future by driving cultural exchange, championing regional talent and positioning Asia as an influential voice in the global creative landscape,” he adds.

Mr Jap Loh, founder of The Wicked Wallop, says the collaboration was an opportunity to bring parallel communities together, adding: “We are taking that energy beyond the convention halls and back to the streets where these cultures were born. This evolution allows us to intentionally bring together distinct communities that have long existed in parallel, creating a shared space for collaboration, expression and growth.”

Street and subculture communities represent a significant and growing segment of Singapore’s youth and young adult population, notes Mr Kuek Yu Chuang, deputy chief executive officer of SPH Media.

“Our partnership with Culture Cartel reflects SPH Media’s commitment to meeting audiences where their passions lie and to telling the stories that matter to them across our platforms.”

Ticket and programming details will be announced in the coming months. More information is available at culturecartel.com and wickedwallop.com.