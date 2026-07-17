Singapore singers Tabitha Nauser and Frances Lee to play Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar

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Tabitha Nauser (left) and Frances Lee will share the role of Mary Magdalene across the production’s 23 performances.

SINGAPORE – The upcoming first-ever Singapore run of Jesus Christ Superstar will boast a local presence, as Singaporean singers Tabitha Nauser and Frances Lee have been cast in the musical.

They will share the role of Mary Magdalene, a gentle follower of Jesus (played by British actor Luke Street) who eventually falls in love with him in the fictional story, across the production’s 23 performances.

Jesus Christ Superstar, which premiered on Broadway in 1971, features music by British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by British songwriter Tim Rice.

Running from Aug 19 to Sept 6 at the Sands Theatre, the Singapore edition has been given an Advisory 16 rating by the Infocomm Media Development Authority, with the consumer advice of “some mature content”.

The principal cast members who have appeared in previous British, North American and Australian tours of the production include Street and American actors Javon King (Judas) and Ethan Hardy Benson (Pilate).

Nauser, 34, is a singer-songwriter known for placing third in local reality singing series Singapore Idol 3 in 2009. She has released singles such as Bulletproof (2017) and On Repeat (2026), as well as the EP Things I Should Have Said (2019). She previously played the role of HIV-positive Mimi Marquez in Pangdemonium’s staging of the musical Rent (2016).

In a press release, Nauser said: “Jesus Christ Superstar is a musical that has resonated with audiences across generations, and joining its international cast here in Singapore is a truly special opportunity.

“Its music and storytelling have captivated audiences for decades, and I am excited to bring my own perspective to this iconic work for audiences at home.”

Lee, 36, is a regular performer in the local musical scene. She played the trouble-making Aunt Debra in Pangdemonium’s Kimberly Akimbo (2025), the innocent Little Red Riding Hood in Pangdemonium’s Into The Woods (2023) and the fun-loving Pigsy in Wild Rice’s Monkey Goes West (2014 and 2016).

She said: “The work of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber has been part of my life for as long as I can remember, and Jesus Christ Superstar is a musical I have admired for many years.

“To join such an extraordinary international company and perform this iconic score for audiences in Singapore is a tremendous honour, and I feel privileged to be part of a production with such an enduring legacy.”

Nauser and Lee will get to perform the famous torch ballad I Don’t Know How To Love Him, which expresses Mary’s unrequited love for Jesus.

The song has been covered many times, with two versions – by Australian-American singer Helen Reddy and American singer Yvonne Elliman – cracking the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 concurrently in 1971.

It was also performed by British singer Melanie C in 2012, when the member of girl group Spice Girls played Mary in an arena tour of the musical.

Book it/ Jesus Christ Superstar (Advisory 16)

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Aug 19 to Sept 6, 8pm (Tuesday to Saturday); 2.30pm (Saturday); 1.30pm and 6.30pm (Sunday)

Admission: $68 to $208 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/4ZJXt), Sistic (sistic.com.sg/events/jesus0926 or 6348-5555) and Klook (str.sg/nAUD)