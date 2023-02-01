Singapore singer Gentle Bones returns with Warner Music Asia deal, new song

SINGAPORE – Gentle Bones is making a comeback with a new single and new regional record deal.

One of Singapore’s most popular local English pop artistes, the 28-year-old will release The Right Words on Feb 10 through regional label Warner Music Asia.

The singer, whose real name is Joel Tan, had announced in July 2022 that he was going to retire the Gentle Bones moniker locally.

Tan, who was the third most-listened-to local artiste on Spotify in 2021 behind Mandopop stars JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun, wrote then on Instagram: “By the end of the year, GB will no longer be performing or participating in any activities locally, and I’ll be officially retiring Gentle Bones in Singapore.”

According to Warner Music Asia, he will focus on growing his fan base outside of Singapore.

Tan, who will release a four-track EP in the third quarter of 2023, says in a statement about his new label: “We’re putting together releases that encompass a strong regional vision, and I am thrilled to bring this to fruition in the next couple of years with them.”

He also hints at a change in lyrical direction for his new songs.

“I’ve been releasing a slew of positive music for a couple of years, and I’ve reached the point where I feel continuing to do so only dilutes the beauty in the messages of my previous songs.”

Tan started Gentle Bones as a YouTube channel in 2010, posting videos of cover songs. In 2013, he released his breakout hit Until We Die and, in the following year, a self-titled debut EP.

His popular songs include I Wouldn’t Know Any Better Than You (2018), which has clocked close to 50 million streams on Spotify alone.

He released his most recent EP, Bones & The Boy, featuring duets with Singapore-based singer-songwriter lullaboy, in June 2022.