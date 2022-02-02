Singapore Scene: New music from Linying, dhruv and lullaboy

SINGAPORE - If you know singer-songwriter Linying only from the 2021 National Day Parade theme song The Road Ahead, it is time to get acquainted with her solo work. She has released her first album, with its eight songs straddling genres from electronica to indie pop.

Singapore-born, Hong Kong-based DJ and producer MJ Kuokand Singapore-based Indonesian-American singer lullaboy also have new albums out. And after achieving regional chart success, dhruv, the London-based singer who grew up in Singapore, has an EP out as well.