Singapore radio DJ Sonia Chew marries investment banker in church wedding

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Mediacorp 987FM radio DJ Sonia Chew married investment banker Jeremy Sng at the Church of St. Bernadette on May 16.

SINGAPORE – Local radio personality and 987FM DJ Sonia Chew, 34, married her long-time partner on May 16 in a morning ceremony at the Church of St Bernadette in Zion Road.

Chew’s husband is 48-year-old Jeremy Sng, an investment banker. The couple have been together for nearly eight years, having publicly confirmed their relationship in 2018 before Mr Sng proposed in November 2024.

The private church wedding was attended by about 300 guests, including many familiar faces from the local media and entertainment industry.

Chew’s The Shock Circuit radio co-host Joakim Gomez was the emcee. Guests included fellow DJs such as Class 95’s The Muttons and former 987FM DJ Rosalyn Lee, as well as singer-actor Benjamin Kheng.

The wedding venue holds personal significance for the bride, as it is where her parents were married decades ago.

In a touching moment, Chew’s father, who had been hospitalised just a week prior to the wedding while receiving treatment for a lung tumour, was able to walk his daughter down the aisle. He did so while wearing an oxygen tube through his nose.

Guests were served local fare including laksa and fresh coconuts. There was also a bubble tea station with green tea, golden oolong milk tea and fruit tea, as well as a pandan wedding cake.

The bride wore a wedding gown that was designed by local bridal designer Michelle HuiMin.

Known for her bubbly personality, Chew gained prominence after winning the 987 Radio Star competition in 2012.

Besides radio, she is also a television and podcast presenter, having hosted the travel series TravelSSBD (2015 to 2023) and the podcast Men, Explain (2021 to now).

She won the Best Host/Presenter – Digital accolade at the 2022 Asian Television Awards and has hosted major national events, including several National Day Parades.