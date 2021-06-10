Singapore International Film Festival gets new programme director

The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) has appointed a new programme director.

Mr Thong Kay Wee, 32, will join the organisation from June 21 to lead programming and curation for the 32nd edition of the festival, which has been scheduled for Nov 25 to Dec 2.

Mr Thong, formerly the programmes and outreach officer at the Asian Film Archive (AFA), will take over from Ms Kuo Ming-jung, who is from Taiwan and has been in the role since 2019.

A Singaporean, Thong has worked in various film-centric roles at the AFA since 2014, with a focus on Asian cinema.

Since 2018, he has also programmed Singular Screens, the film component of the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

In a prepared press statement, film-maker Boo Junfeng, chairman of the SGIFF, said: "Kay Wee brings a deep knowledge and passion for Asian cinema and in cultivating emerging regional talent."

In the statement, Mr Thong said he believes the SGIFF "remains an invaluable national film exhibition platform".

"This potential to foster an appreciation of cinema must be cherished and cultivated," he added.

Ms Emily Hoe, executive director of the SGIFF, in the statement thanked Ms Kuo for her contributions to the festival over the last two years.

She said: "(Ms Kuo) was a pivotal member of the team in overcoming the challenges of 2020, when the SGIFF was held as a hybrid festival for the first time."