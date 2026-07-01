Singapore family band D’Fusion clear global K-pop audition with self-written Korean song

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SINGAPORE - A Singapore family band have advanced to the Top 200 of a global K-pop competition, challenging international and South Korean hopefuls for a 100 million won (S$83,000) grand prize and a chance to debut in the industry.

D’Fusion – comprising Mohamad Azrin Mohd Hanapiah, 46, and his daughters Alysyya Adrianna, 21, and Charissa Annalista, 17 – are among the 100 international acts selected from over 60 countries for the My Kpop Star 2026 competition. They are joined by another 100 contestants from South Korea.

The band, managed by the girls’ mother and D’Fusion co-founder Juriah Bujang, 48, secured their spot with an original Korean-language song titled Sister’s Love (Jamae-ui Sarang).

Azrin, a fire safety manager and the band’s composer and guitarist who also performs under the stage name Rain, initially wrote the track in English. He spent 1½ months adapting the lyrics into Korean using ChatGPT and Google Translate, tweaking the phrasing to ensure the grammar and melody sounded authentic to South Korean ears.

Organised by South Korean media outlet Newspim, My Kpop Star is a new viewer-driven online programme aimed at discovering unpolished K-pop talent.

The organising committee told The Straits Times in an e-mail that D’Fusion “stood out with their musical competence and the exceptional harmony and warmth that only a family band can deliver”.

“Their creative approach to K-pop and distinct charm perfectly align with our audition’s vision of finding unpolished diamonds, earning them a place in the global Top 100.”

The organisers said there were multiple applications from Singapore and the rest of the world but declined to give exact figures and country-specific breakdowns.

D’Fusion’s musical journey traces back to 2008. Azrin and Juriah, a senior healthcare associate and singer whose stage name is Kayla, formed the group with a former colleague from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. They released an EP of original songs, Taking Flight, in 2011 before taking a hiatus.

The band reformed in 2020, this time with Adrianna and Annalista, to join the A Song For The Sea International Songwriting Competition held in Singapore, where they were one of the winners with their English song, Oceans Of Paradise.

Today, Adrianna, who works as a senior patient service associate, directs D’Fusion’s videos, while Annalista, a student, handles styling. The siblings, who began formal music and dance lessons at age 13 and nine respectively, now handle the band’s lead vocals and choreography.

They have a 26-year-ol d s ister who holds a music diploma from Lasalle College of the Arts but chose not to join her family members as she is busy with work and travel.

The family’s repertoire of cover songs extends beyond English and Korean – Adrianna sings in Mandarin while Annalista taught herself Thai. They perform regularly at venues such as Our Tampines Hub and Sentosa Sensoryscape, and released new Malay single J.M.K. (Jom Makan Kak!), which means “Let’s eat, sister!”, on July 1.

The My Kpop Star 2026 audition, which took place from April 13 to May 12, required live audio submissions with no lip-syncing in the videos.

Advancement to the Top 30 semi-finals – a live online broadcast scheduled for September – is determined entirely by public engagement, specifically the number of views and likes on YouTube and TikTok.

In order to crack the Top 30, D’Fusion are urging fellow Singaporeans to watch, like and share their official performance clips at str.sg/htrXu and str.sg/9Ayt.

Only the Top 10 finalists will travel to South Korea for an in-person live November broadcast. If D’Fusion advance, Azrin has three more original songs prepared.

While winning the grand prize and K-pop trainee opportunities would be life-changing, the family remain grounded.

“For me, the most important thing is to perform in South Korea,” said Azrin. “A local family band from the tiny island of Singapore performing our original song... to me, that’s a big deal. Win or lose, it’s part of the game. I’ll still be grateful for this blessing.”