Singapore competitive eater Zermatt Neo uncovers Tom Holland and Zendaya’s favourite foods

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Singaporean competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo met Spider-Man: Brand New Day actors Zendaya and Tom Holland at a promo event in China.

Singaporean competitive eater and content creator Zermatt Neo has uncovered what Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya would eat if they had a “bottomless” stomach like him - chicken tenders and cheesy pasta.

Neo met the British actor and American actress while they were in Shanghai, China to promote their superhero sequel film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens in Singapore cinemas on July 30.

Neo, 38, is one of Singapore’s most recognisable content creators, with an online audience of 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 4.29 million subscribers on YouTube. He is known for taking on massive food challenges and eating large quantities of food.

In an Instagram reel posted on Jul y 28, he introduced himself to the recently married celebrity couple as a food content creator before asking them what food they “can absolutely demolish” if they had his “superpower”, a bottomless stomach.

Holland, 30, said his go-to choice would be chicken tenders. “They’re easy to pick up. You can dunk it in a sauce. That’ll help it go down. Maybe mashed potato would be really easy”, he says, as Zendaya laughs.

He also brought up Fruit Riot, a viral brand of frozen fruit snacks, admitting, “It’s so good, though. I wish I could just eat them forever,” noting that “you can’t eat that many of them because it burns your mouth”.

Zendaya, 29, adds in the reel: “I would go with cheesy pasta. You know, I love a cheesy anything.”

Earlier in the video, Holland asked Neo about the most difficult eating stunt he had ever tackled. Upon learning Neo had conquered 9kg of butter chicken in under an hour, a stunned Holland remarked, “Wow”.

Neo plans to turn the Spider-Man co-stars’ favourite dishes into upcoming food challenges. In the reel caption, he wrote: “When you ask @tomholland2013 and @zendaya what they’d demolish - and they give you your next two challenges. Cheesy pasta + tenders, coming right up.”