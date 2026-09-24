Singapore attractions like National Gallery and Oceanarium star in Aaron Kwok’s Alipay ad

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Hong Kong actor-singer Aaron Kwok appears to be the latest celebrity tourism ambassador for Singapore, thanks to his new advertisement for mobile and online payment platform Alipay.

The three-minute video was uploaded to the Heavenly King’s Instagram page on Sept 23, showing him visiting several local attractions and making payments through Alipay.

The 60-year-old says at the beginning of the ad: “Many people ask me how I maintain such a good state of mind. It is actually very simple: Just get out and about more, and experience new things. Today, I will just use my phone and Alipay and take a city tour of Singapore. Let’s go!”

His first destination was the National Gallery Singapore, where he admired works of art such as Children Of The Sun (1965) by the late Malaysia-born painter Khoo Sui Hoe. Kwok comments on the oil-on-canvas painting: “You can see it integrates a sense of innovation and breakthrough.”

Hong Kong actor-singer Aaron Kwok at the National Gallery Singapore. PHOTO: AARONKWOKXX/INSTAGRAM

Kwok shares that in recent years, he has really enjoyed calligraphy and painting. Referring to his own career as a performing artiste, he adds: “I feel visual arts are also another type of stage.

“To understand a city, its art galleries are definitely worth visiting... This place (National Gallery Singapore) has truly given me a lot of inspiration and enlightenment.”

He is also seen walking around Dempsey Hill. “I heard (this) was formerly a British military camp. Now, it has been transformed into (a place with) galleries, cafes and furniture shops.”

At the Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Dempsey, he tucks into chilli crab. “Wow, it is so delicious!” he exclaims.

In the ad, he was seen eating crab at Jumbo Seafood in Dempsey. PHOTO: AARONKWOKXX/INSTAGRAM

After the meal, he proceeds to his third destination, the Singapore Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), where he looks at jellyfish and fossil displays. He says: “When I travel to different cities, if I have time, besides art museums, another place I would like to visit is an aquarium.

“Art museums tell you what humans can create; aquariums tell you what nature has already created. Although it does not have a brain or heart... a jellyfish might understand the importance of slow living better than I do. It reminds us that when our lives are too fast-paced and busy, we need to learn to slow down.”

He was also at the Singapore Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa. PHOTO: AARONKWOKXX/INSTAGRAM

His last stop was The Collector’s Bar, also at RWS, where he tries his hand at preparing a non-alcoholic drink. Dubbing it “Style of the Lion City”, Kwok says to the viewer: “If there is an opportunity, I will treat you to one sometime.”

The ad also features shots of the Jewel Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore Cable Car and the Merlion. Throughout his tour, Kwok is seen paying for his souvenirs, meal and drinks using Alipay.

In the post’s caption, he mentions China’s upcoming Golden Week public holiday from Oct 1 to 7 and writes: “The National Day holiday is fast arriving, and I am sharing this Singaporean-style travel guide. Everyone can start their own journal.”

The Alipay ad is believed to have been filmed in June, when Kwok was spotted in town by netizens at the various locations with his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, their daughters and his in-laws.

Kwok last posted about his family vacation in Singapore on Instagram in August, when he visited RWS for a few “relaxing” days. The group was also sighted at Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Zoo and Night Safari.

He wrote: “Thanks to the team for their thoughtful hospitality, everything was well-arranged and comfortable, (allowing us to have) a pleasant and happy holiday.”