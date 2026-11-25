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The Violinist is among 38 films under consideration for the shortlist, which will be announced on Dec 15.

SINGAPORE – Singapore animated film The Violinist is in the running for two major international film awards, having qualified for Oscars consideration and been shortlisted for the Critics Choice Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who is behind the Oscars, announced on Nov 23 that The Violinist is eligible for consideration in the best animated feature category at the upcoming 99th Academy Awards.

It is among 38 films under consideration for the shortlist, which will be announced on Dec 15. Nominations will be announced on Jan 21.

The film has also been shortlisted for best score at the Critics Choice Awards, which are presented annually by the Critics Choice Association, an organisation comprising roughly 600 broadcast, film and TV critics and journalists from the US and Canada.

Critics Choice Awards nominations will be announced on Dec 4.

Directed by Singapore film-maker Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia, The Violinist is a Singapore-Spain-Italy co-production that tells the story of two aspiring violinists and childhood friends whose lives are torn apart by war and the Japanese Occupation.

It was adapted from the animated short film The Violin (2015), made to commemorate Singapore’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The film won two awards – Best Animated Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay – at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards on Nov 22.

It previously snagged the Cristal Award at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival – the highest honour in the feature film competition at what is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious animation festivals.

The 114-minute English-language film also won the SACEM Award for Best Original Soundtrack at the festival, which ran from June 21 to 27 in Annecy, France.