Home-grown actor Ayden Sng takes Chinese co-star Lyu Sitong on a tour of Singapore

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Lyu Sitong (far left) shares a clip with Ayden Sng on social media on May 3.

SINGAPORE - Home-grown actor Ayden Sng recently showed his hospitality by taking Chinese actor Lyu Sitong on a sightseeing tour of Singapore. The latter’s visit coincided with China’s five-day May Day holiday, which concluded on May 5.

The two are starring in the Chinese boys’ love drama Double Helix, which is scheduled to premiere on May 8. The web drama also stars Chinese actors Fa Xuange and He Jiashu.

Sng, 32, shared on Instagram on May 4 photos of him with Lyu and clips taken at the Singapore Zoo, tagging the Chinese actor in the post.

“Tourist things,” Sng wrote in English. “Also made a trip specifically to the zoo just to see the leopard cubs ‘cause they’re amazing.”

Lyu also shared on social media on May 3 clips of his trip to Singapore.

“Let’s go see the sea,” he wrote in Chinese on Weibo, using the hashtag #CelebrateMayDayTogether.

The Chinese actor posted clips and photos of himself with Sng at a Sentosa beach as well as visiting Gardens by the Bay, Merlion Park and Singapore Zoo.

Meanwhile, Sng shared on Weibo on May 2 clips of him going to a supermarket to buy ingredients, and then making two burgers, stir-fried asparagus with meat and lemon fish.

“Having a good meal,” he wrote in Chinese, also using the hashtag #CelebrateMayDayTogether.

The Singaporean actor has been pursuing a career in the Chinese entertainment industry in recent years. He has appeared in period romcom Perfect Match (2025), fantasy drama Feud (2025) and reality show Smile At You (2025).

He was named one of the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at Star Awards 2026 on April 19 and placed third on American website TC Candler’s The 100 Most Handsome Faces list released in December 2025.