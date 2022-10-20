Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

LOS ANGELES - Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok.

With the international Got Talent TV series, American Idol and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.

Cowell, 63, is partnering with TikTok to give users access to new unnamed songs by famous producers through the service StemDrop, which launches through the TikTok app on Oct 26.

After getting each song, TikTokers can take the elements of it and interpret them in any way they like, including different genres, tempos and more. The idea is for them to make the music their own.

The challenge is meant to invite social media musicians to record something special and possibly have it noticed by a talent scout, but unlike Cowell’s other projects, there is no guaranteed record deal. The goal is to give each participating user a head start in their careers without any set outcome.

The first song is written by Swedish record producer Max Martin, who has worked with big-name stars ranging from singer Britney Spears to rock band Bon Jovi.

“You will have the ability to co-write a song with one of the greatest songwriters of all time and that just doesn’t happen in the real world,” Cowell explained during an exclusive TV interview with Reuters.

From his Malibu mansion, Cowell shared that his and Martin’s mutual interest in a project outside of a conventional TV show came after TikTok sparked in popularity.

When Cowell pitched Martin, they both loved the idea of writing a song for the TikTok community instead of giving it to a singer that is already well-known in the industry, like Ariana Grande or The Weeknd.

StemDrop is expected to drop a new song roughly every ten weeks, though Cowell has not revealed who he has lined up to work with on each tune.

Other partners include Samsung and Universal Music Group/Republic.

Meanwhile, dance legends Daft Punk - who hung up their robotic helmets last year - have launched an official TikTok account on Monday.

The deal with TikTok means that users will have access to the French duo’s back catalogue of music for the first time to use in their own videos.

From the start of their career in the 1990s, Daft Punk – aka Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – held on to the rights to all their music.

That means they were not covered by the deals that TikTok made with record companies in recent years to license music for the platform, requiring a direct deal with the band.

Fans will also be able to use two new filters for their videos, giving them a customisable robot helmet or the iconic Charlie the dog, who first appeared in the 1997 video for Da Funk by director Spike Jonze.

The duo will also be posting content on the channel, including elements from their 1993 to 2011 career. REUTERS, AFP