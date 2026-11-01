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Siblings Narelle and Benjamin Kheng from The Sam Willows reunite on screen in new local film

Narelle is one of the lead actors and executive producer while her brother has a supporting role and composed the music.

SINGAPORE – Siblings Narelle and Benjamin Kheng have reunited on screen in romance drama Three Girls Walk Into A Bar, marking their first feature film appearance together.

The Singaporean movie is their first major joint project since their pop band The Sam Willows, which went on hiatus in 2019, surprised fans with a brief reunion at the Sing60 music festival in December 2025.

The 61-minute film, which opens in local cinemas on Nov 27, explores modern love, womanhood, heartbreak and sisterhood in Singapore via three interconnected stories .

Singer-actresses Jean Seizure (left) and Narelle Kheng in a scene from Three Girls Walk Into A Bar. PHOTO: MIDNIGHT POSSE

Directed by local film-maker Jedidah “Jed” Neo from Midnight Posse Films, the M18 film stars Narelle (who goes by a single name professionally), fellow singer-songwriter Jean Seizure, also known as Jean Goh, and Crazy Rich Asians actress Victoria Loke. They play three friends who are going through break-ups. Narelle and Loke are also the film’s executive producers.

Kheng plays a supporting role as Loke’s ex-lover and also composed music in the film. The supporting cast also includes singer-actress Estelle Fly and actor Aaron Mossadeg.

Originally conceived as a short film to mirror Narelle’s trilogy of solo EPs (Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3) released from 2019 to 2021, the film expanded organically into a feature that was co-produced with Waking Life Pictures, an independent production house in Singapore, with support from French luxury fashion house Chanel and Japanese camera brand Canon.

Narelle, 33, says in an interview at The Straits Times newsroom: “The (cover art of the) EP trilogy went from purple into blue into orange. Purple was unleashing a feminine rage, blue was sitting in a mess of deep sadness and orange was sunrise, where you pull out your bigger pants and keep going. I asked Jed to help express this in a short film and it just kept growing.”

Benjamin Kheng in a scene from the film. PHOTO: MIDNIGHT POSSE

Neo says in the same interview that the film was designed as an accessible, character-driven “chick flick” and is aimed at young adults navigating relationships, friendships and emotional growth. “This is for the girls, we wanted to tap into emotions that don’t usually get explored as deep in local media... I’d be proud if we’re considered a Singaporean chick flick. Who doesn’t love a good comfort watch?”

Although they do not share any scenes together, the siblings say that working together on the project was a smooth process, thanks to years of sharing the same artistic language.

Narelle, whose earliest acting roles include 2014 Mediacorp television dramas Zero Calling and Against The Tide, says: “It was just really nice to have him there, there was a familiarity across the board completely. We’re used to being able to like jump in and work together.”

Kheng, 36, adds: “I’ve been having sort of like a front row seat to Narelle’s creative genius and the projects she was embarking on. Hearing about the story and the genesis of how that came to fruition, she was so thoughtful when it comes to crystallising her feelings into something and manifesting it, and that’s the beauty of this film.”

Narelle and Benjamin Kheng are co-founders of pop band The Sam Willows, which started in late 2011. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Both of them are founding members of The Sam Willows, which started at the end of 2011, and includes fellow musicians and singers Sandra Riley Tang and Jonathan Chua.

One of the most successful local English pop acts of the 2010s, the band accumulated millions of streams on online platforms before going on hiatus in 2019 as the members focused on their solo careers.

Reflecting on the Sing60 reunion, where Narelle, Tang and Chua made a surprise appearance at Kheng’s solo set, the siblings say that a permanent reunion is unlikely in the near future.

Says Kheng: “We’ve always been open to whatever the future holds, but everyone has adult life responsibilities. We respect that everybody wanted to explore their own lives.”

Narelle adds: “That bond and energy will always be an undercurrent for us, but none of us feel an urgent need to reunite as a career move.”

And while she has not released any new songs since 2021, Narelle says that she has recently started playing her bass again and has been writing songs. “In the last five years, my main goal was to just live life. Music will always be my first love and it will never leave me, but my relationship with it is more important than doing it as a career.”

Narelle Kheng in a scene from the film. PHOTO: MIDNIGHT POSSE

Three Girls Walk Into A Bar’s Nov 27 premiere at Golden Village Cineleisure will feature a meet-and-greet and question-and-answer session with the cast and crew. After the premiere, the film will be screened at the cinema’s SFS Somerset hall run by the Singapore Film Society.

It comes over a month after the cinema release of another local feature film that Kheng has a role in, Sandbox, a mockumentary based on a real-life Singapore stunt school. Low screening turnouts for the indie movie sparked public debate online about support for local films.

Kheng says of the reception to Sandbox: “We did the very best we could with the resources we had. We just want people to give local films a chance if they have the time.”

The team behind Three Girls insist their film focuses on universal emotional resonance, rather than relying on local audiences to support just because it was made in Singapore.

Says Neo: “This film is Singaporean inherently from how it’s written, but we didn’t want to amp up the local label as a plea. We want people to connect with the characters, emotions and story.”